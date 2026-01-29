Safran Aircraft Engines’ plant in Le Creusot is set to add new production capabilities. The engine manufacturer announced on January 29 that it plans to expand the site to accommodate additional production lines for complex rotating parts used in the M88 engine powering the Rafale fighter jet and the GE90 engine for the Boeing 777.

The facility currently produces low-pressure turbine disks for the LEAP and CFM56 engines developed by CFM International.

The expansion represents a €70 million investment for Safran. Once operational in 2029, it will increase the plant’s industrial floor space by 9,000 square meters, bringing the total to 26,000 square meters, and boost the workforce by 50%, from 200 to 300 employees by 2032.

At present, complex rotating parts for the M88 are manufactured at Safran’s Évry-Corbeil site. The Le Creusot site will become a second industrial source, a role it will begin fulfilling this year as machining activities for the M88 start there in 2026. These operations will initially be conducted in the existing facilities before being transferred to the new extension once completed. This approach will enable a rapid production ramp-up for the program amid rising demand for the Rafale.