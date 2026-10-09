Airbus announced that it delivered 72 aircraft to its customers in September, a figure consistent with that of September 2025. The deliveries consisted of eight A220-300s, one A319neo, 21 A320neos, 37 A321neos, two A330-900s, and three A350-900s.

In the first nine months of the year, the aircraft manufacturer delivered 547 aircraft to 84 of its customers. As a reminder, its goal for the year is to deliver approximately 870 aircraft.

At the same time, 17 aircraft were added to the order book: 15 A320neos from Air Cairo and two A321neos from FLYONE Armenia. Thus, since the beginning of the year, Airbus has recorded gross orders for 1,174 aircraft (1,105 in net orders).