Corsair has continued its efforts to strengthen its financial position. Following a break-even result last year, the French carrier reported a modest increase in revenue to €712 million for the 2024–2025 fiscal year. More notably, the airline posted significant improvements in operating profit, which rose to €26.4 million from €3 million the previous year, and net profit, reaching €15.2 million compared to €1.1 million previously. Corsair attributes these gains to the success of its ongoing transformation plan.

Despite these positive results, the airline faced several operational challenges during the year, including a 6% reduction in flight activity stemming from the termination of its Montreal service, social unrest in the French West Indies, and disruptions caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte.

Positive trends nonetheless emerged. The second half, particularly the peak summer months, saw strong demand, with the load factor climbing 2.4 percentage points year-over-year. Average fare levels benefited from the airline’s move upmarket, robust ancillary sales, and sustained cargo demand.

Corsair still faces headwinds, notably the European Commission’s ongoing investigation into state aid received during the Covid-19 pandemic.