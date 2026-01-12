Embraer reports that it has met its 2025 delivery targets. The Brazilian manufacturer handed over 91 aircraft to customers in the fourth quarter, increasing its deliveries by 21% compared to the same period in 2024.
In the Commercial Aviation division, deliveries covered 32 aircraft, including around fifteen E195-E2s and fourteen E175s. This traditionally busiest quarter accounted for more than 40% of Embraer’s annual deliveries in this segment, enabling the manufacturer to deliver 78 regional aircraft over the full year, within its guidance range of 77 to 85.
The Executive Jets division, for its part, generated one third of its annual deliveries in the fourth quarter, handing over 53 jets. The Phenom 300 was the most-delivered model with 23 jets, while 25 Praetors left the manufacturer’s facilities over the same period; with 155 business jets delivered over the year, Embraer finished at the top end of its guidance range of 145 to 155.
In parallel, two KC-390s and four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft were delivered by the Defense business during the quarter. In total, Embraer succeeded in delivering 244 aircraft in 2025, representing an 18% increase compared with 2024 (206 aircraft).