Embraer reports that it has met its 2025 delivery targets. The Brazilian manufacturer handed over 91 aircraft to customers in the fourth quarter, increasing its deliveries by 21% compared to the same period in 2024.​

In the Commercial Aviation division, deliveries covered 32 aircraft, including around fifteen E195-E2s and fourteen E175s. This traditionally busiest quarter accounted for more than 40% of Embraer’s annual deliveries in this segment, enabling the manufacturer to deliver 78 regional aircraft over the full year, within its guidance range of 77 to 85.​

The Executive Jets division, for its part, generated one third of its annual deliveries in the fourth quarter, handing over 53 jets. The Phenom 300 was the most-delivered model with 23 jets, while 25 Praetors left the manufacturer’s facilities over the same period; with 155 business jets delivered over the year, Embraer finished at the top end of its guidance range of 145 to 155.​

In parallel, two KC-390s and four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft were delivered by the Defense business during the quarter. In total, Embraer succeeded in delivering 244 aircraft in 2025, representing an 18% increase compared with 2024 (206 aircraft).