Boeing is in no mood to slow down. The aircraft manufacturer announced on February 10 that it delivered 46 aircraft in January. These comprised 37 737 MAX models, three 777F freighters, five 787s—including one 787‑10 for KLM, its 15th aircraft in this stretched variant and the last of its order for 28 Dreamliners—and one 767 destined for the U.S. Air Force tanker program.

In parallel, Boeing recorded 107 gross orders. Several of these are substantial, including Delta Air Lines’ order for around 30 787s, which marks the arrival of Dreamliners into the U.S. carrier’s fleet, as well as orders for 50 737 MAX aircraft placed by ACG and 20 737 MAX models taken by Air India.

The backlog was also updated with Eva Air’s order for four additional 787s, along with a 737 MAX order from TUI and another for two single‑aisle aircraft placed by an airline whose identity has not yet been disclosed.