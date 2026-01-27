The Twin Otter program has reached a symbolic milestone in its sixty-year history. De Havilland Canada completed the first flight of the 1,000th aircraft in the series on January 20 in Calgary.

The aircraft is destined for Colombia’s Satena and features a retro livery along with a special commemorative decal. It is expected to be delivered to the airline shortly.

Satena placed an order in July 2024 for eight Twin Otters to expand its fleet and strengthen its operations across Colombia. The carrier currently operates three aircraft of the type, including two recently delivered ones