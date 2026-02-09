EgyptAir, Egypt’s national carrier, took delivery of its first Airbus A350 in Toulouse on February 9. The aircraft is the first of 16 A350‑900s ordered by the airline, making EgyptAir the launch operator of Airbus’s latest‑generation long‑haul widebody in North Africa.

The new aircraft is configured in a two‑class layout with 30 business‑class suites featuring direct aisle access and 310 seats in economy class.

The A350s will support EgyptAir’s long‑haul fleet modernization and network expansion, enabling new non‑stop services between its Cairo hub and the US West Coast (Los Angeles), as well as routes to North Asia. The A350‑900s will gradually replace the airline’s current Boeing 777s, as lease expirations begin at the end of this year.

EgyptAir is already a major operator of Airbus’s commercial aircraft family, with eight A320neo, seven A321neo and eleven A330‑family aircraft in service, including five A330‑200P2F freighters (plus aircraft operated by its subsidiary Air Cairo).

The Egyptian national carrier selected the Airbus A350 at the 2023 Dubai Airshow, signing a firm order for 10 aircraft. Six additional aircraft were added to the order at the last Paris Air Show through the conversion of options.

As of January 31, the Airbus A350 family had accumulated 1,529 aircraft on order from 67 customers, of which 698 have been delivered.