Airbus, the world’s number 1 commercial aircraft manufacturer, has provided an update on orders and deliveries for the month of October.

The European aircraft manufacturer reported 112 aircraft on order: 4 A320neos (3 unidentified and one for a private customer), 106 A321neos (including the 100 new ones for VietJet) and two A350Fs (for the Turkish company MNG Cargo).

In the first 10 months of the year, Airbus sold 722 aircraft (625 net orders), including 111 wide-body jets (A330neo and A350 families).

The European aerospace group also delivered 78 commercial aircraft to 36 customers in October. These deliveries comprised 68 single-aisle aircraft (4 A220-300s, 2 A319neos, 25 A320neos and 37 A321neos) and 10 wide-body aircraft (3 A330-900s, 5 A350-900s, including the first for SWISS, and 2 A350-1000s). Gulf carriers were particularly busy during the month, with four A350s for Emirates, one for Etihad and one for Qatar Airways.

Total deliveries since the start of the year now stand at 585 aircraft for 85 customers.

As a reminder, the aircraft manufacturer is aiming to deliver around 820 commercial aircraft in 2025, a target that remains valid according to Guillaume Faury’s latest statements at the Group’s quarterly results presentation on October 29. As always, the last two months are going to be particularly intense.

Airbus had delivered a total of 766 aircraft last year.