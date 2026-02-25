Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines has opened a new maintenance center at its Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen hub.

Initially costing around $40 million, this investment covers the first phase of a project launched in January 2025 and completed in just one year. This phase comprises two maintenance hangars capable of simultaneously accommodating up to five single-aisle aircraft for base or line maintenance, plus a dedicated paint hangar.

A second phase is scheduled to enter service in the last quarter of 2026, with a new base maintenance hangar capable of accommodating a further five single-aisle aircraft. A third phase, expected in four to five years’ time, will see the latter hangar extended to accommodate ten single-aisle aircraft simultaneously.

This center is intended primarily for Pegasus’s growing fleet, which comprises mostly Airbus A320/A320neo single-aisle aircraft (115 aircraft), plus 9 Boeing 737-800s.