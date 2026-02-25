US aeronautical parts and services supplier Setna iO has acquired majority control of J&C Aero, a Vilnius, Lithuania-based specialist in cabin fitting, conversion and maintenance.

The value of the transaction is undisclosed, and completion is expected in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

J&C Aero’s founders will retain a significant share of the capital and will continue to control the company’s operations.

J&C Aero holds EASA Part 21J (design), Part 21G (production) and Part 145 approvals, as well as CAMO capabilities.