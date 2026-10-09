GMF AeroAsia, a subsidiary of the Garuda Indonesia Group, has signed a 20-year concession agreement with the Oman Civil Aviation Authority to operate the maintenance facilities at Muscat International Airport. The agreement provides for heavy maintenance and periodic inspection services for national, regional, and international airlines. The CAA will retain ownership of the hangar and its regulatory responsibilities.
Airbus inaugurates its unified industrial center in Cádiz following the consolidation of two of its sites
On October 8, Airbus inaugurated its renovated plant in El Puerto de Santa María, Spain,...