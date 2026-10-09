ST Engineering Commercial Aerospace has appointed Eng Guan Tay as Executive Vice President and Head of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Operations, effective October 1, 2026. Based in Singapore, he will be responsible for the division’s airframe, engine, equipment, and nacelle maintenance operations. He previously served as Senior Vice President and Head of Engine Services, having led the group’s engine MRO operations, particularly for the CFM56 and LEAP families.
Airbus inaugurates its unified industrial center in Cádiz following the consolidation of two of its sites
On October 8, Airbus inaugurated its renovated plant in El Puerto de Santa María, Spain,...