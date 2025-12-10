AFI KLM E&M and AAR extend their collaboration to Asia. The two maintenance companies announced they have finalized the establishment of their joint venture, xCelle Asia, located in Chonburi, Thailand, following the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Specializing in the overhaul of nacelles for next-generation aircraft, xCelle Asia will provide a range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, including on-wing and on-site inspections and rotable support. The new company will begin operations with GEnx, Trent 1000, and LEAP-1A nacelles, with plans to extend its services to other engine types in the future.

AFI KLM E&M and AAR are already partners in the joint venture xCelle Americas, created in 2021 by the Franco-Dutch MRO company and Triumph Group’s Product Support business, which was later acquired by AAR.

“The creation of xCelle Asia represents a major step forward in strengthening our global MRO network. By expanding our nacelle capabilities into the Asia-Pacific region, we are positioning ourselves to deliver world-class, next-generation support closer to our customers. This new venture reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, and we are proud to bring our expertise to one of the world’s most dynamic aviation markets” said Benjamin Moreau, Senior Vice President Strategy and Business Development at AFI KLM E&M.

Jim Berberet, Senior Vice President of Component Services at AAR, added, “We are looking forward to replicating our current success in the Americas by combining the experience of AAR’s highly regarded Component Services team in Thailand with AFI KLM E&M’s global network.”