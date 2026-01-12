Irish aircraft lessor Avolon recorded another year of strong activity in 2025, marked by an acceleration in aircraft acquisitions and financing transactions.

Over the full year, Avolon acquired 168 aircraft, including 106 from its transaction with Castlelake Aviation Limited (valued at nearly US$5 billion) and 21 deliveries completed in the fourth quarter alone. At the same time, the company disposed of a record 95 commercial aircraft with an average age of 10 years, including 26 during the final quarter, and executed agreements for the future sale of 72 additional aircraft.

Avolon also placed a new order for 90 aircraft with Airbus, comprising 75 A321neo and 15 A330neo, with deliveries scheduled through 2033.

As of December 31, 2025, the lessor reported a total fleet of 1,132 aircraft, including owned, managed, and committed units, among which 500 were on order or under purchase commitments.

In terms of leasing activity, 59 new-generation aircraft were placed with airline customers during the year, including 10 in the fourth quarter, underscoring the company’s continued fleet renewal towards more efficient models. Avolon’s customer base now spans 139 airlines across 61 countries.

The company also strengthened its financial structure in 2025, securing US$6.6 billion in new unsecured financing, comprising US$3.6 billion in unsecured senior note issuances and US$3.0 billion in new unsecured bank facilities raised from Avolon’s lending group.