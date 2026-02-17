FTAI Aviation announced on 17 February the completion of the acquisition of seven Airbus A320‑family aircraft from Air France.

The batch, comprising aircraft at the end of their lease contracts, includes one A318, four A319‑100s and two A321‑200s. All are powered by CFM56‑5B engines from CFM International.

For the French carrier, the sale fits into its programme to modernise its short‑ and medium‑haul fleet.

“We are pleased to partner with Air France and secure additional supply of engines and modules for our Aero and Power platforms,” said Stacy Kuperus, FTAI Aviation Chief Operating Officer. “With growing demand for our Maintenance, Repair and Exchange (MRO) solutions, it is essential to expand access to CFM56 engines. We value this long‑standing partnership and look forward to supporting Air France in the evolution of its fleet strategy.”

As a reminder, Air France is progressively replacing its A320‑family aircraft with A220‑300s. Its domestic network operated from Paris–Orly will, for its part, be taken over almost entirely by its subsidiary Transavia in March.