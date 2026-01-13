Delta Air Lines is joining the Dreamliner club. The U.S. carrier placed its first-ever order for the type with Boeing on January 13, selecting thirty 787-10s and securing options for an equal number of additional aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2031.

The airline plans to deploy the aircraft both to support long-haul network growth—primarily on high-demand routes to Europe and South America—and to modernize its fleet. Delta specified that the jets will be powered by GE Aerospace GEnx engines and confirmed it has also reached a maintenance agreement with the engine manufacturer.

This deal brings the total number of Boeing aircraft on order for Delta to 130, including these thirty 787s and the one hundred 737-10s it recently ordered.

The announcement of the 787 acquisition coincided with the release of Delta’s 2025 financial results. The group reported adjusted revenue of $58.3 billion, up 2.3%, and an operating margin of 10%, with stable fourth-quarter performance despite the impact of the U.S. government shutdown. Over the year, Delta took delivery of 38 aircraft and carried more than 200 million passengers.