Ethiopian continues to sign orders to expand its fleet and meet demand. It has signed an agreement with Boeing for the purchase of nine 787-9s, which will enable it to expand capacity on its long-haul network. The aircraft will be delivered between 2031 and 2033.

This contract follows two other agreements, also finalized but also unveiled at the end of 2025, which provide for the integration of eleven 737-8s and six A350-900s into its fleet over the next few years.

The airline currently operates 36 737s on its medium-haul network (including 22 737 MAXs), as well as thirty 787s (twenty -8s and ten -9s), eleven 777s and 26 A350s.