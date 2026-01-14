Lufthansa Group has decided to equip the entire fleet of its airlines with SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed satellite internet service, covering around 850 narrowbody and widebody aircraft.

The program will include the fleets of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Edelweiss, Discover Airlines, Air Dolomiti, and ITA Airways.

With this move, Lufthansa says it becomes the largest European airline group to modernize its fleet with this very high-speed, low-latency connectivity technology. Air France and the IAG Group have also opted for Starlink.

“To celebrate Lufthansa’s 100th anniversary, we have decided to introduce the new Starlink high-speed internet solution across our entire fleet,” said Dieter Vranckx, Chief Commercial Officer of Lufthansa Group. “This marks a major milestone for the Group as we continue to enhance the premium travel experience for our customers. In-flight connectivity has become essential, and with Starlink, we are investing in both the best product on the market and in our passengers’ satisfaction.”

Deployment will begin in the second half of 2026, with the entire fleet expected to be equipped by 2029. Passengers with status and Travel ID users, irrespective of their travel class, will receive the new internet service free of charge.

Lufthansa added that installations will also cover newly delivered aircraft. Further details will be shared later this year.