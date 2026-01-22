Air Antilles has officially filed for insolvency with the Mixed Commercial Court of Pointe-à-Pitre.

The information was confirmed by the airline’s president and Saint Martin’s Collectivity president, Louis Mussington, following a letter sent to employees on January 16. The semi-public company, relaunched in 2024 after the liquidation of the former CAIRE group, can no longer meet its financial obligations and has also filed for judicial reorganization.

The Air Antilles case will be reviewed by the Mixed Commercial Court, which will decide whether to open reorganization proceedings or initiate liquidation.

The regional Caribbean carrier had seen its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) temporarily suspended on December 8 by the Antilles–Guyane branch of the French Civil Aviation Safety Directorate (DSAC) due to shortcomings in its operational and safety documentation. Since then, it has been operating only under a provisional operating license renewed roughly every three months, conditional on recapitalization and full regulatory compliance.

Air Antilles specializes in serving the French Caribbean islands of Saint Martin, Saint Barthélemy, Guadeloupe, and Martinique. Its fleet comprises four aircraft: two ATR 72-600s, one ATR 42-600, and one DHC-6‑400 Twin Otter. The Collectivity of Saint Martin invested €20 million to relaunch the carrier