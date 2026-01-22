Rolls-Royce announced on January 20 that it had delivered to Airbus the Trent XWB-97 engines that will power the first A350-1000 ULR (Ultra Long Range), which will be operated by Australian carrier Qantas as part of its Project Sunrise program. The aircraft (MSN 707) completed final assembly on November 7 last year.

Flight testing is scheduled to begin in the coming months, with the first delivery expected by the end of the year and entry into service planned for the first half of 2027.

The A350-1000 ULR features several system upgrades over the standard A350-1000, the most significant being the addition of a 20,000-liter fuel tank, the Rear Center Tank (RCT). This extra capacity will enable the aircraft to fly more than 20 hours non-stop, making it the world’s longest-range airliner, with a range of up to 9,800 nautical miles (18,000 km).

Qantas has ordered 12 A350-1000 ULRs to operate non-stop flights from its Sydney hub to London (the “Kangaroo Route”) and New York. The new aircraft will cut up to four hours off current flight times, which today include an intermediate stop.

The British engine manufacturer said it was proud to continue its long-standing partnership with Qantas on long-haul aircraft. The Australian airline received its first Rolls-Royce-powered aircraft in 1979, a Boeing 747 fitted with RB211 engines, and later selected the Trent 900 for its A380 fleet, delivered from 2008 onwards.