Boeing regained a solid delivery pace in 2025 despite the Federal Aviation Administration’s production cap on the 737 program. The manufacturer delivered a total of 600 aircraft over the year, including 447 single-aisle jets from the 737 family, thirty 767s, 35 777s, and 88 787s.

It was the first time since 2018 that Boeing managed to deliver such a high number of aircraft, following a string of crises — the 737 MAX grounding in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the quality issues that emerged in 2024. The increase from 2024 is significant, when the company had only been able to hand over 348 aircraft. While the monthly 737 MAX production limit of 38 units remained in place for most of 2025, it was raised to 42 toward the end of the year, paving the way for further ramp-up.

On the orders side, Boeing enjoyed strong momentum. The company booked 1,175 gross orders, or 1,075 net, putting it ahead of Airbus in this specific category – the European manufacturer logged about 1,000 gross orders. Boeing benefited from sustained demand levels, longer Airbus delivery lead times caused by a full backlog, and the active support of U.S. authorities through intensified economic diplomacy.

Commercial orders included 591 737 MAX jets, fifteen 777 Freighters, 163 777X aircraft, and 381 Dreamliners.