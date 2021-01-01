Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants

Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO
NYCO, the French specialist in aeronautical lubricants, has signed a strategic agreement with Air France to cooperate on engine oil field service evaluation and on the development of new sustainable aircraft lubricants for the benefit of the aviation industry. With this partnership, NYCO confirms that its ambition is now focused on the potential benefits of these new innovative and sustainable technologies in collaboration with major OEMs, including aircraft and engine manufacturers.

"Successful service evaluations of NYCO products by Air France has shown that NYCO can compete with the best in the industry," said Didier Verté, VP Engine Fleet & Engineering at Air France. "We look forward to working with NYCO to develop sustainable products complying with Air France's health and safety objectives by providing the experience and requirements of an operator" he added.

The French airline started using NYCO's multi-purpose greases in 2014 in an effort to rationalize its aircraft lubricants, synonymous with cost reduction, simplification, time savings, optimization of supply, but also with a direct impact on the environment thanks to a limitation of waste (larger containers for more uses). Air France then opted for Turbonycoil® 600 synthetic turbine oil on its Airbus single-aisle fleet (CFM56) four years ago, a first step followed by its qualification on the Boeing 777 (GE90) family. NYCO's standard turbine oil is now also used on Air France's new A220-300s (GTF) and its qualification will now be extended to the airline's A330 fleet (CF6-80). As a reminder, HOP, the regional division of Air France, also uses the Turbonycoil® 600 on its entire fleet.

"This partnership agreement makes years of collaboration between NYCO & Air France a reality", announces Pedro Dasi, head of Civil Aviation at NYCO. "It started in 2014 with NYCO supporting Air France via a general-purpose grease rationalization and continued with inservice evaluations of Turbonycoil® 600 on different Air France aircraft. We are proud of this mutual trust and glad to work alongside Air France on the development of new sustainable aircrafts lubricants for our industry" he continued.

NYCO's aviation activity was born in the 1950s, particularly in the defense sector through France's desire for independence for its lubricants. NYCO's lubricants are today qualified on many military and civilian aircraft and helicopters.
