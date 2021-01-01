Sabena Aerospace to take over several maintenance activities from Lufthansa Technik

Belgian company Sabena Aerospace announces the takeover of Lufthansa Technik Brussels NV as well as the acquisition of LTMI (Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International), Lufthansa Technik's line maintenance business for customers outside Germany . The transaction also provides for a cooperation agreement between Sabena Aerospace and Lufthansa Technik regarding possible line maintenance services at other locations around the world. The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of the first quarter of 2022.



Sabena Aerospace intends to take advantage of the increase in service requirements during the resumption of post-pandemic air transport.



Lufthansa Technik Brussels specializes in MRO services for short and long-haul aircraft (A Check, line maintenance), in particular Airbus A320, A330/A340 and various Boeing series. It is present at Brussels Airport, Brussels South Charleroi Airport, and Maastricht. Lufthansa Technik Brussels can also work on engines (CFM56 and V2500) and landing gear replacement operations, logistics services and modifications.



"The acquisition of the Lufthansa Technik subsidiaries is in line with our strategy and in line with the activities of Sabena Aerospace," said Stéphane Burton, CEO of the group. "With this acquisition, we are further expanding the division of maintenance activities and increasing our international network, adding extra convenience and services to our new and existing customers. We are closer through the network and can offer combined know-how and expertise. In addition, our 24/7 intervention team active around the world is growing significantly " he added.



The acquisition of LTMI's activity includes for its part the German headquarters of LTMI in Frankfurt as well as its activities in Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Palma (Spain) Johannesburg / Kapstadt (South Africa), Tel Aviv (Israel) and in Kigali (Ruanda).