Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Sabena Aerospace to take over several maintenance activities from Lufthansa Technik

Sabena Aerospace to take over several maintenance activities from Lufthansa Technik
Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO | 283 words
Belgian company Sabena Aerospace announces the takeover of Lufthansa Technik Brussels NV as well as the acquisition of LTMI (Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International), Lufthansa Technik's line maintenance business for customers outside Germany . The transaction also provides for a cooperation agreement between Sabena Aerospace and Lufthansa Technik regarding possible line maintenance services at other locations around the world. The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Sabena Aerospace intends to take advantage of the increase in service requirements during the resumption of post-pandemic air transport.

Lufthansa Technik Brussels specializes in MRO services for short and long-haul aircraft (A Check, line maintenance), in particular Airbus A320, A330/A340 and various Boeing series. It is present at Brussels Airport, Brussels South Charleroi Airport, and Maastricht. Lufthansa Technik Brussels can also work on engines (CFM56 and V2500) and landing gear replacement operations, logistics services and modifications.

"The acquisition of the Lufthansa Technik subsidiaries is in line with our strategy and in line with the activities of Sabena Aerospace," said Stéphane Burton, CEO of the group. "With this acquisition, we are further expanding the division of maintenance activities and increasing our international network, adding extra convenience and services to our new and existing customers. We are closer through the network and can offer combined know-how and expertise. In addition, our 24/7 intervention team active around the world is growing significantly " he added.

The acquisition of LTMI's activity includes for its part the German headquarters of LTMI in Frankfurt as well as its activities in Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Palma (Spain) Johannesburg / Kapstadt (South Africa), Tel Aviv (Israel) and in Kigali (Ruanda).
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
12 HOURS AGO
The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off
We knew its first flight was near, but Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) was able to keep the surprise until the end. The first Airbus A320P2F (Passenger ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants
NYCO, the French specialist in aeronautical lubricants, has signed a strategic agreement with Air France to cooperate on engine oil field service evaluation and ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines
Safran Aircraft Engines has just signed a new 10-year engine MRO contract with SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC). Under the agreement, Singapore Airlines' MRO division will provide ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off
12 HOURS AGO
NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants
12 HOURS AGO
New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines
12 HOURS AGO
Boeing to add two 737-800BCF conversion lines at STAECO's facility in China
12 HOURS AGO
Sabena Aerospace to take over several maintenance activities from Lufthansa Technik
Top stories
The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off
NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants
New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines
Boeing to add two 737-800BCF conversion lines at STAECO's facility in China
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved