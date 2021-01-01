Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Boeing to add two 737-800BCF conversion lines at STAECO's facility in China

Boeing to add two 737-800BCF conversion lines at STAECO's facility in China
Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO | 252 words
Boeing to add two 737-800BCF conversion lines at STAECO's facility in China
© Boeing
Conversion capacities for the Boeing 737-800BCF are further increasing. Boeing announces that it has joined forces with its Chinese partner Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. (STAECO) to position two new dedicated conversion lines in Jinan next year.

The first should be operational from the first quarter of 2022, the second should follow in the middle of the year. In total, the STAECO facilities will thus accommodate seven lines of modification of 737-800 full-freighter aircraft.

This new announcement comes only less than a month after the creation of three new 737-800BCF conversion lines in Europe and North America: one line at Boeing's facilities at London Gatwick from 2022 and two lines at KF Aerospace in Kelowna, in Canada, from 2023. The American aircraft manufacturer had also announced the creation of an additional conversion line for its 737-800 at GAMECO in Guangzhou (China) and two others in San José (Costa Rica) at Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Aeroindustriales (COOPESA).

Mainly used for express freight and on short routes, the 737-800BCF can carry 23.9 tonnes of cargo and has a maximum range of 3,750 kilometers.

For the moment, Boeing has only announced 200 orders and commitments from 19 customers for its 737-800BCF, but the increase in capacity to come over the next two years logically suggests new contracts.

Boeing forecasts 1,720 freighter conversions will be needed over the next 20 years. Of those, 1,200 will be standard body conversions with Asia carriers accounting for 40 percent of that demand.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
12 HOURS AGO
The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off
We knew its first flight was near, but Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) was able to keep the surprise until the end. The first Airbus A320P2F (Passenger ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants
NYCO, the French specialist in aeronautical lubricants, has signed a strategic agreement with Air France to cooperate on engine oil field service evaluation and ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines
Safran Aircraft Engines has just signed a new 10-year engine MRO contract with SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC). Under the agreement, Singapore Airlines' MRO division will provide ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off
12 HOURS AGO
NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants
12 HOURS AGO
New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines
12 HOURS AGO
Boeing to add two 737-800BCF conversion lines at STAECO's facility in China
12 HOURS AGO
Sabena Aerospace to take over several maintenance activities from Lufthansa Technik
Top stories
The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off
NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants
New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines
Boeing to add two 737-800BCF conversion lines at STAECO's facility in China
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved