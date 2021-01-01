Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines

New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines
Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO | 228 words
New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines
© Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved
Safran Aircraft Engines has just signed a new 10-year engine MRO contract with SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC).

Under the agreement, Singapore Airlines' MRO division will provide engine testing services for CFM International's LEAP-1A (A320neo family) and LEAP-1B (737 MAX family) through a modernized engine test facility upgraded with the latest data acquisition and control system supplied by Safran Test Cells.

"We are delighted to support SIAEC in the development of its capabilities for the LEAP engine. It will enhance the expertise that SIAEC is bringing since the LEAP's entry into service in 2016 to better optimise our customer operations while reducing the environmental footprint" said Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines.

This new activity of SIAEC is obviously in line with the logic of the creation of the new Engine Services Division (ESD) announced in March and which will be specialized in engine services. ESD must in fact acquire a new engine shop to meet rapid maintenance needs, which will initially take over work on LEAP engines from the start of next year with around a hundred people and could be enlarged to gain new capabilities.

This new agreement with the French engine manufacturer is also in addition to a 10-year contract for Quick Turn services and modification services for LEAP engines announced in 2019.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
12 HOURS AGO
The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off
We knew its first flight was near, but Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) was able to keep the surprise until the end. The first Airbus A320P2F (Passenger ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants
NYCO, the French specialist in aeronautical lubricants, has signed a strategic agreement with Air France to cooperate on engine oil field service evaluation and ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
Boeing to add two 737-800BCF conversion lines at STAECO's facility in China Boeing to add two 737-800BCF conversion lines at STAECO's facility in China
Conversion capacities for the Boeing 737-800BCF are further increasing. Boeing announces that it has joined forces with its Chinese partner Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co. ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off
12 HOURS AGO
NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants
12 HOURS AGO
New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines
12 HOURS AGO
Boeing to add two 737-800BCF conversion lines at STAECO's facility in China
12 HOURS AGO
Sabena Aerospace to take over several maintenance activities from Lufthansa Technik
Top stories
The world's first Airbus A320 freighter takes off
NYCO signs a major strategic agreement with Air France to develop sustainable aircraft lubricants
New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines
Boeing to add two 737-800BCF conversion lines at STAECO's facility in China
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved