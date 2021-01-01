New long-term agreement between Safran and SIAEC on CFM International's LEAP engines

Safran Aircraft Engines has just signed a new 10-year engine MRO contract with SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC).



Under the agreement, Singapore Airlines' MRO division will provide engine testing services for CFM International's LEAP-1A (A320neo family) and LEAP-1B (737 MAX family) through a modernized engine test facility upgraded with the latest data acquisition and control system supplied by Safran Test Cells.



"We are delighted to support SIAEC in the development of its capabilities for the LEAP engine. It will enhance the expertise that SIAEC is bringing since the LEAP's entry into service in 2016 to better optimise our customer operations while reducing the environmental footprint" said Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines.



This new activity of SIAEC is obviously in line with the logic of the creation of the new Engine Services Division (ESD) announced in March and which will be specialized in engine services. ESD must in fact acquire a new engine shop to meet rapid maintenance needs, which will initially take over work on LEAP engines from the start of next year with around a hundred people and could be enlarged to gain new capabilities.



This new agreement with the French engine manufacturer is also in addition to a 10-year contract for Quick Turn services and modification services for LEAP engines announced in 2019.

