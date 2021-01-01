MTU Maintenance launches CORTEX, a new engine fleet management software

MTU Maintenance has launched a new engine fleet management software called CORTEX. LATAM Airlines, with a fleet of over 200 V2500 engines, is the launch customer. The new software combines the MRO specialist's technical expertise with data, for example from engine trend monitoring, shop workscoping history and market understanding, with algorithms and artificial intelligence.



"There's no way to achieve the optimum long-term planning strategy and in turn, large cost savings, without a complex and highly flexible instrument like CORTEX," states Paulo Rimbano, Director of Engineering at LATAM. The tool CORTEX, the basis of this new service, is a revolutionary and intelligent maintenance costing and planning tool. It accommodates multiple financial, technical, operational, environmental and market considerations and generates accurate engine planning scenarios, including workscopes down to modular level across engine lifetime, at the click of a mouse. These scenarios are then reviewed by MTU's engine experts and discussed with the customer to decide the best course of action for their fleet.



MTU Maintenance is LATAM's MRO partner of choice for its V2500 engine fleet. The two partners have enjoyed an over 20-year business relationship, with MTU Maintenance having performed over 250 shop visits under independent contract on the TAM Linhas Aereas (now part of LATAM) and LATAM fleet since 1999.



"Our new service reduces maintenance and operating cost and increases dispatch reliability for airlines. It is completely customizable, immediate and proactive. Such a tool is not currently available on the market today," added Martin Friis-Petersen, Senior Vice President MRO Programs at MTU.

