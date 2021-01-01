Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News MTU Maintenance launches CORTEX, a new engine fleet management software

MTU Maintenance launches CORTEX, a new engine fleet management software

Romain Guillot
10 HOURS AGO | 259 words
MTU Maintenance launches CORTEX, a new engine fleet management software
© MTU Maintenance
MTU Maintenance has launched a new engine fleet management software called CORTEX. LATAM Airlines, with a fleet of over 200 V2500 engines, is the launch customer. The new software combines the MRO specialist's technical expertise with data, for example from engine trend monitoring, shop workscoping history and market understanding, with algorithms and artificial intelligence.

"There's no way to achieve the optimum long-term planning strategy and in turn, large cost savings, without a complex and highly flexible instrument like CORTEX," states Paulo Rimbano, Director of Engineering at LATAM. The tool CORTEX, the basis of this new service, is a revolutionary and intelligent maintenance costing and planning tool. It accommodates multiple financial, technical, operational, environmental and market considerations and generates accurate engine planning scenarios, including workscopes down to modular level across engine lifetime, at the click of a mouse. These scenarios are then reviewed by MTU's engine experts and discussed with the customer to decide the best course of action for their fleet.

MTU Maintenance is LATAM's MRO partner of choice for its V2500 engine fleet. The two partners have enjoyed an over 20-year business relationship, with MTU Maintenance having performed over 250 shop visits under independent contract on the TAM Linhas Aereas (now part of LATAM) and LATAM fleet since 1999.

"Our new service reduces maintenance and operating cost and increases dispatch reliability for airlines. It is completely customizable, immediate and proactive. Such a tool is not currently available on the market today," added Martin Friis-Petersen, Senior Vice President MRO Programs at MTU.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
10 HOURS AGO
Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November
This month of November was particularly prosperous in announcements of Passenger to Cargo Conversions (P2F). Texas-based Aero Capital Solutions (ACS) has ordered 13 additional B737-800SF ... Continue Reading
10 HOURS AGO
OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF
This is a logical new capability for OGMA (Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal S.A). Just one year after boarding Pratt & Whitney's PW1100G-JM engine support network, ... Continue Reading
10 HOURS AGO
Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet
Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and Gulf Air have signed a full support contract for the CFM56-5B engines powering the ... Continue Reading
10 HOURS AGO
Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November
10 HOURS AGO
OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF
10 HOURS AGO
Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet
10 HOURS AGO
MTU Maintenance launches CORTEX, a new engine fleet management software
10 HOURS AGO
GA Telesis will disassemble between 35 and 40 new commercial aircraft in 2022
Top stories
Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November
OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF
Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet
MTU Maintenance launches CORTEX, a new engine fleet management software
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved