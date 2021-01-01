Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
GA Telesis will disassemble between 35 and 40 new commercial aircraft in 2022
Romain Guillot
10 HOURS AGO | 168 words
GA Telesis continues to lead the USM market with the disassembly of two Boeing 737NG, two Airbus A330-200, and four Airbus A340-600 aircraft. GAT's Component Solutions team will manage the distribution of the USM parts from these three aircraft types, building on their reputation as the world's leading independent aftermarket used serviceable material supplier.

GA Telesis added that it has now disassembled more than 400 commercial aircraft, its inventory supporting the day-to-day operational requirements of airlines and MROs worldwide. Its strategy to maintain the highest level of USM in support of the industry is also an integral part of GAT's SNAP, iGEAR, ACCESS, exchange, and lease programs, providing cost-effective solutions to operators globally.

GAT forecasts that in 2022, the Company will up-cycle another 35-40 aircraft and up to 100 engines to continue supporting the commercial aviation market. The material from these latest projects will be positioned at strategic distribution centers in North America and Europe by the end of 2021.
