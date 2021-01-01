Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News HAECO ITM and Tigerair Taiwan extend partnership

HAECO ITM and Tigerair Taiwan extend partnership
Romain Guillot
10 HOURS AGO | 181 words
HAECO Inventory Technical Management (HAECO ITM) has extended its long-standing agreement with Taiwan low-cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan to provide inventory technical management support to the airline's Airbus A320 fleet.

The new agreement will run until 2027.

The joint venture formed by HAECO and Cathay Pacific Airways has been providing inventory technical management support to Tigerair Taiwan since 2016. Under the extended contract, Tigerair Taiwan continues to benefit from an optimised set of home-based component stock in Taipei while gaining access to HAECO ITM's pool of components in Hong Kong. The scope of work includes closed-loop repair management, value engineering services, AOG support as well as a newly introduced engine shop visit support solution.

Tigerair Taiwan's current fleet consists of 10 Airbus A320ceo and 2 A320neo aircraft.

"We are very pleased to continue to support Tigerair Taiwan during these challenging times. The extension of the long-standing partnership reaffirms the high-quality services provided by HAECO ITM and our unwavering commitment to developing cost-effective solutions tailoring to our customers' needs" announced William Arblaster, Executive General Manager of HAECO ITM.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
10 HOURS AGO
Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November
This month of November was particularly prosperous in announcements of Passenger to Cargo Conversions (P2F). Texas-based Aero Capital Solutions (ACS) has ordered 13 additional B737-800SF ... Continue Reading
10 HOURS AGO
OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF
This is a logical new capability for OGMA (Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal S.A). Just one year after boarding Pratt & Whitney's PW1100G-JM engine support network, ... Continue Reading
10 HOURS AGO
Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet
Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and Gulf Air have signed a full support contract for the CFM56-5B engines powering the ... Continue Reading
10 HOURS AGO
Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November
10 HOURS AGO
OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF
10 HOURS AGO
Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet
10 HOURS AGO
MTU Maintenance launches CORTEX, a new engine fleet management software
10 HOURS AGO
GA Telesis will disassemble between 35 and 40 new commercial aircraft in 2022
Top stories
Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November
OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF
Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet
MTU Maintenance launches CORTEX, a new engine fleet management software
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved