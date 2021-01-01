HAECO ITM and Tigerair Taiwan extend partnership

HAECO Inventory Technical Management (HAECO ITM) has extended its long-standing agreement with Taiwan low-cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan to provide inventory technical management support to the airline's Airbus A320 fleet.



The new agreement will run until 2027.



The joint venture formed by HAECO and Cathay Pacific Airways has been providing inventory technical management support to Tigerair Taiwan since 2016. Under the extended contract, Tigerair Taiwan continues to benefit from an optimised set of home-based component stock in Taipei while gaining access to HAECO ITM's pool of components in Hong Kong. The scope of work includes closed-loop repair management, value engineering services, AOG support as well as a newly introduced engine shop visit support solution.



Tigerair Taiwan's current fleet consists of 10 Airbus A320ceo and 2 A320neo aircraft.



"We are very pleased to continue to support Tigerair Taiwan during these challenging times. The extension of the long-standing partnership reaffirms the high-quality services provided by HAECO ITM and our unwavering commitment to developing cost-effective solutions tailoring to our customers' needs" announced William Arblaster, Executive General Manager of HAECO ITM.

