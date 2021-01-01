Spairliners & Fokker Services join forces in MRO component support for the E-Jet Family

Spairliners, the joint venture between Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Lufthansa Technik, has entered into a new long-term partnership in MRO component support with Fokker Services. The agreement was finalized during the MRO Europe 2021 event in Amsterdam but announced very recently,



Fokker Services will perform maintenance, repair and overhaul services for a variety of line replaceable units (LRUs) related to power generation, bleed air valves, starters and avionics for the Embraer E-Jet Family. All units will be repaired in-house at Fokker Services' facilities in the Netherlands and the United States. Both shops feature state-of-the-art technology, such as the eddy current dynamometer test stand, electric test stand, generator test stands, and more, to ensure complete reliability.



"We are especially happy to further strengthen our supplier network with a partner that has established expertise and repair facilities both in Europe and in the United States. Our collaboration with Fokker Services will help us to further increase the efficiency of our operations through better turn-around times and higher availability. Combined with our unique expertise in supply chain, engineering, and smart inventory management this will enable us to provide the best services to our customers, in particular as we are looking forward to expand in the Americas" said Benoît Rollier, Managing Director and CFO of Spairliners.



Founded in 2005, Spairliners offers flexible component services for the Embraer E-Jet Family (E170/175 and E190/195 series) and the Airbus A380. The services include component access, on-site stock lease, stand-alone repair, and asset optimization. It operates warehouses and logistic hubs in Paris, Frankfurt, Singapore, Miami, and Munich.

