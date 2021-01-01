Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News GEEVES expands its component repair capability

GEEVES expands its component repair capability
Romain Guillot
19 HOURS AGO | 232 words
GEEVES expands its component repair capability
© GE Evergreen Engine Services
GE Evergreen Engine Services (GEEVES), the 51/49 joint venture between GE Aviation and Evergreen Aviation Technology Corp (EGAT), has opened of a new component repair facility last month. Located at Guanyin Industrial Park, near Taipei's Taoyuan International Airport, the new three-floor facility is more than 13,000 square meters.

It allows more capabilities and capacity to grow overhaul and repair operations for engine such as the GEnx and CF6.

Previous component repairs were performed at GEEVES' existing overhaul site at Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport. All new component repair work will move to the new location which is 16 kilometers away.

"This expansion with a new component repair site has been many years in the making, and a lot of hard work has been involved by GE Aviation, EGAT, and GEEVES to get us here" said Joe Tai, general manager of GEEVES. "Working together in this way has been a win-win for both companies and we are focused on continuing to provide outstanding service for our customers" he added.

GEEVES explains that due to capacity constraints, it has been sending some engine components to various locations outside Taiwan for repair during the engine overhaul process. GEEVES now plans to keep most of its repairs in-house at its new location. The new facility will reduce shipping costs and could help improve turnaround time for engine overhauls and parts repair for its customers.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
19 HOURS AGO
Qantas' first Airbus A380 ferried to Australia in preparation for its return to service next year Qantas' first Airbus A380 ferried to Australia in preparation for its return to service next year
Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), the MRO joint venture between ST Engineering and Airbus, announces that it delivered an A380 to Qantas on November 8th, after carrying ... Continue Reading
19 HOURS AGO
Gulfstream to open a new aircraft service center at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Gulfstream to open a new aircraft service center at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
Gulfstream Aerospace has announced that it will build a new aircraft service center at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, its first facility in Arizona. The new ... Continue Reading
19 HOURS AGO
Spairliners & Fokker Services join forces in MRO component support for the E-Jet Family Spairliners & Fokker Services join forces in MRO component support for the E-Jet Family
Spairliners, the joint venture between Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Lufthansa Technik, has entered into a new long-term partnership ... Continue Reading
19 HOURS AGO
Qantas' first Airbus A380 ferried to Australia in preparation for its return to service next year
19 HOURS AGO
Gulfstream to open a new aircraft service center at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
19 HOURS AGO
Spairliners & Fokker Services join forces in MRO component support for the E-Jet Family
19 HOURS AGO
China Eastern choose Safran to service the landing gears of its Airbus A330 fleet
19 HOURS AGO
IAI wins 10 new Boeing 737-800 cargo conversions with World Star Aviation
Top stories
Qantas' first Airbus A380 ferried to Australia in preparation for its return to service next year
Gulfstream to open a new aircraft service center at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
Spairliners & Fokker Services join forces in MRO component support for the E-Jet Family
China Eastern choose Safran to service the landing gears of its Airbus A330 fleet
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved