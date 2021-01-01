GEEVES expands its component repair capability

GE Evergreen Engine Services (GEEVES), the 51/49 joint venture between GE Aviation and Evergreen Aviation Technology Corp (EGAT), has opened of a new component repair facility last month. Located at Guanyin Industrial Park, near Taipei's Taoyuan International Airport, the new three-floor facility is more than 13,000 square meters.



It allows more capabilities and capacity to grow overhaul and repair operations for engine such as the GEnx and CF6.



Previous component repairs were performed at GEEVES' existing overhaul site at Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport. All new component repair work will move to the new location which is 16 kilometers away.



"This expansion with a new component repair site has been many years in the making, and a lot of hard work has been involved by GE Aviation, EGAT, and GEEVES to get us here" said Joe Tai, general manager of GEEVES. "Working together in this way has been a win-win for both companies and we are focused on continuing to provide outstanding service for our customers" he added.



GEEVES explains that due to capacity constraints, it has been sending some engine components to various locations outside Taiwan for repair during the engine overhaul process. GEEVES now plans to keep most of its repairs in-house at its new location. The new facility will reduce shipping costs and could help improve turnaround time for engine overhauls and parts repair for its customers.



