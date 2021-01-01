Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Revima strengthens its position on Honeywell APU repairs for Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies

Revima strengthens its position on Honeywell APU repairs for Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies
Romain Guillot
21 MINUTES AGO | 220 words
Revima strengthens its position on Honeywell APU repairs for Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies
© Honeywell
Revima took advantage of the MRO Europe conference and exhibition in Amsterdam to strengthen its position in repair and overhaul services for auxiliary power units produced by Honeywell and which are present on Airbus and Boeing narrowbody families of aircraft.

The French MRO company has signed a long-term agreement with Honeywell to work on the the GTCP131-9A (A320 and A320neo families) and the GTCP131-9B (737 NG and 737 MAX families) as an authorized Channel Partner. Revima has already provided repairs on APUs produced by Honeywell for more than 50 years, in both the civilian and military markets.

"We have been repairing Honeywell APUs for over 50 years and becoming a Channel Partner on the 131-9 A/B is strategically important to us, allowing Revima to reinforce its unique APU service offering on the market, and provide high value solutions to our diverse customer portfolio worldwide. We look forward to developing a new chapter of our partnership with Honeywell" said Olivier Legrand, President and CEO of Revima Group.

The new 10-year agreement allows the Revima group to provide inspection, repair, overhaul and upgrades services on the 131-9 A/B Series APUs from its facility in Caudebec-en-Caux (France). Honeywell will provide Revima with technical support and spare parts.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
21 MINUTES AGO
AFI KLM E&M and Triumph launch xCelle Americas AFI KLM E&M and Triumph launch xCelle Americas
During MRO Europe in Amsterdam which started on October 20, AFI KLM E&M and Triumph finalized their joint venture project. The new company, specializing in ... Continue Reading
21 MINUTES AGO
Bedek-GECAS 777-300ERSF freighter prototype to be completed in the next four months Bedek-GECAS 777-300ERSF freighter prototype to be completed in the next four months
The "Big Twin" program launched by GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in October 2019 has taken a new step with ... Continue Reading
21 MINUTES AGO
Smartwings entrusts the components of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet to Lufthansa Technik Smartwings entrusts the components of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet to Lufthansa Technik
Smartwings and Lufthansa Technik have announced the signing of a comprehensive Total Component Support (TCS) contract covering repair and overhaul of components for Czech ... Continue Reading
21 MINUTES AGO
AFI KLM E&M and Triumph launch xCelle Americas
21 MINUTES AGO
Bedek-GECAS 777-300ERSF freighter prototype to be completed in the next four months
21 MINUTES AGO
Smartwings entrusts the components of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet to Lufthansa Technik
21 MINUTES AGO
Antavia expands at Paris CDG airport
21 MINUTES AGO
Sabena technics signs a PBH agreement with Liebherr-Aerospace covering ATR 42/72-600 NAMS
Top stories
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved