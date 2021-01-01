Revima strengthens its position on Honeywell APU repairs for Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies

Revima took advantage of the MRO Europe conference and exhibition in Amsterdam to strengthen its position in repair and overhaul services for auxiliary power units produced by Honeywell and which are present on Airbus and Boeing narrowbody families of aircraft.



The French MRO company has signed a long-term agreement with Honeywell to work on the the GTCP131-9A (A320 and A320neo families) and the GTCP131-9B (737 NG and 737 MAX families) as an authorized Channel Partner. Revima has already provided repairs on APUs produced by Honeywell for more than 50 years, in both the civilian and military markets.



"We have been repairing Honeywell APUs for over 50 years and becoming a Channel Partner on the 131-9 A/B is strategically important to us, allowing Revima to reinforce its unique APU service offering on the market, and provide high value solutions to our diverse customer portfolio worldwide. We look forward to developing a new chapter of our partnership with Honeywell" said Olivier Legrand, President and CEO of Revima Group.



The new 10-year agreement allows the Revima group to provide inspection, repair, overhaul and upgrades services on the 131-9 A/B Series APUs from its facility in Caudebec-en-Caux (France). Honeywell will provide Revima with technical support and spare parts.