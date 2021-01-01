Mammoth Freighters turns to MTU Maintenance for its GE90-110/115B fleet

MTU Maintenance will be the preferred partner for all maintenance needs of the GE90s which will power the 777 aircraft fleet converted by Mammoth Freighters.



This agreement covers scheduled and unscheduled GE90-110/115B engine maintenance, on and off-wing support, engine leasing, engine trend monitoring, and engine ground support equipment needs and requirements.



GE90 overhauls will be carried out in Hanover, Germany.



Mammoth Freighters announced the launch of its Boeing 777-200LR and -300ER (known as 777-200LRMR and -300ERMF) conversion program in mid-September, having secured the acquisition of ten aircraft.



The first aircraft to be converted, which will be used to certify the modifications, is due to start its conversion process in the second quarter of 2022.

