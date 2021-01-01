Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Atlantic Aviation Group takes over Lufthansa Technik Shannon

Atlantic Aviation Group takes over Lufthansa Technik Shannon
Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO | 304 words
Atlantic Aviation Group takes over Lufthansa Technik Shannon
© LHT
Irish MRO company Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) announced to take over the activity of Lufthansa Technik in Shannon (formerly Shannon Aerospace). The transaction amount was not disclosed.

Lufthansa Technik Shannon specializes in aircraft base maintenance and overhauls for the Boeing 737 Classic and NG families, 757, 767, 777, 787, MD-80 and on the Airbus A320 family. Its customers include DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2 as well as major aircraft lessors such as GECAS, AerCap, Bank of America, SMBC, BBAM, Seraph, Aergo and Avolon.

Atlantic Aviation Group specifies that this acquisition will allow it to pursue its trajectory of continuous growth and to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the post-pandemic rebound in international aviation. With a workforce of approximately 740 people, AAG aims to become Ireland's largest MRO and one of the largest independent MROs in Europe. It also intends to position itself particularly on the A320 and 787 plaforms.

Under the terms of the agreement, around 300 Lufthansa Technik Shannon employees will join the AAG group.

"We foster close customer relationships at AAG, and our customers have been incredibly supportive of our growth plans. Through the acquisition of Lufthansa Technik Shannon, we will be able to service more customer fleets and offer A320 and B787 aircraft maintenance solutions. We see the expertise and experience of the LTSL team as being a hugely positive addition to our own expertise" commented Shane O'Neill, CEO of Atlantic Aviation Group.

As a reminder, AAG acquired part of the activity of Flybe Aviation Services (FAS), the maintenance company based in Exeter which was linked to the defunct regional company Flybe which disappeared last year. This activity is based at Brize Norton Air Base, which has been renamed AAG Defense Services and which provides MRO services for the Royal Air Force A400M fleet.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
12 HOURS AGO
Safran Landing Systems launches LandingLife, a single brand for its customer support services Safran Landing Systems launches LandingLife, a single brand for its customer support services
While MRO Europe will be held in Amsterdam next week, Safran Landing Systems announced that it has grouped all of its customer support and services ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
Air Belgium signs with Rolls-Royce for of its new Trent 7000 engines Air Belgium signs with Rolls-Royce for of its new Trent 7000 engines
Air Belgium has signed a TotalCare contract with Rolls-Royce for its Trent 7000 engines which will power its two new Airbus A330-900 aircraft. TotalCare is Rolls-Royce's ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
Japan Airlines extends a component support contract with Lufthansa Technik Japan Airlines extends a component support contract with Lufthansa Technik
Lufthansa Technik and Japan Airlines have extended a long-term agreement on Total Component Support (TCS) covering 53 Boeing 787 aircraft. The two 787-8 aircraft ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
Atlantic Aviation Group takes over Lufthansa Technik Shannon
12 HOURS AGO
Safran Landing Systems launches LandingLife, a single brand for its customer support services
12 HOURS AGO
Air Belgium signs with Rolls-Royce for of its new Trent 7000 engines
12 HOURS AGO
Japan Airlines extends a component support contract with Lufthansa Technik
12 HOURS AGO
Liebherr-Aerospace wins two new predictive maintenance contracts
Top stories
Atlantic Aviation Group takes over Lufthansa Technik Shannon
Safran Landing Systems launches LandingLife, a single brand for its customer support services
Air Belgium signs with Rolls-Royce for of its new Trent 7000 engines
Japan Airlines extends a component support contract with Lufthansa Technik
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved