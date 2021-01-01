Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Japan Airlines extends a component support contract with Lufthansa Technik

Japan Airlines extends a component support contract with Lufthansa Technik
Emilie Drab
12 HOURS AGO | 179 words
Japan Airlines extends a component support contract with Lufthansa Technik
© Japan Airlines
Lufthansa Technik and Japan Airlines have extended a long-term agreement on Total Component Support (TCS) covering 53 Boeing 787 aircraft. The two 787-8 aircraft leased by JAL to its low cost subsidiary ZIPAIR Tokyo are also covered.

The five-year Total Component Support (TCS) contract covers a multiple of components installed on Japan Airlines' 787 fleet. Services to be rendered include maintenance, reliability monitoring, reliability enhancement programs as well as logistic services.

We are very proud and honored to extend our services with comprehensive MRO solutions for Japan Airlines' Boeing 787 fleet based on the past ten-years' accomplishments. We will work very closely together as partners to ensure the highest safety and reliability ongoingly. And I believe we will overcome and recover from the difficult times now we are facing and further deepen our collaborative relationship in future" said Thomas Boettger, Senior Vice President Corporate Sales Asia Pacific at Lufthansa Technik.

The MRO subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group has been providing TCS services for Japan Airlines' Boeing 787 fleet since 2011 and Airbus A350 fleet since 2018.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
12 HOURS AGO
Atlantic Aviation Group takes over Lufthansa Technik Shannon Atlantic Aviation Group takes over Lufthansa Technik Shannon
Irish MRO company Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) announced to take over the activity of Lufthansa Technik in Shannon (formerly Shannon Aerospace). The transaction amount ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
Safran Landing Systems launches LandingLife, a single brand for its customer support services Safran Landing Systems launches LandingLife, a single brand for its customer support services
While MRO Europe will be held in Amsterdam next week, Safran Landing Systems announced that it has grouped all of its customer support and services ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
Air Belgium signs with Rolls-Royce for of its new Trent 7000 engines Air Belgium signs with Rolls-Royce for of its new Trent 7000 engines
Air Belgium has signed a TotalCare contract with Rolls-Royce for its Trent 7000 engines which will power its two new Airbus A330-900 aircraft. TotalCare is Rolls-Royce's ... Continue Reading
12 HOURS AGO
Atlantic Aviation Group takes over Lufthansa Technik Shannon
12 HOURS AGO
Safran Landing Systems launches LandingLife, a single brand for its customer support services
12 HOURS AGO
Air Belgium signs with Rolls-Royce for of its new Trent 7000 engines
12 HOURS AGO
Japan Airlines extends a component support contract with Lufthansa Technik
12 HOURS AGO
Liebherr-Aerospace wins two new predictive maintenance contracts
Top stories
Atlantic Aviation Group takes over Lufthansa Technik Shannon
Safran Landing Systems launches LandingLife, a single brand for its customer support services
Air Belgium signs with Rolls-Royce for of its new Trent 7000 engines
Japan Airlines extends a component support contract with Lufthansa Technik
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved