Japan Airlines extends a component support contract with Lufthansa Technik

Lufthansa Technik and Japan Airlines have extended a long-term agreement on Total Component Support (TCS) covering 53 Boeing 787 aircraft. The two 787-8 aircraft leased by JAL to its low cost subsidiary ZIPAIR Tokyo are also covered.



The five-year Total Component Support (TCS) contract covers a multiple of components installed on Japan Airlines' 787 fleet. Services to be rendered include maintenance, reliability monitoring, reliability enhancement programs as well as logistic services.



We are very proud and honored to extend our services with comprehensive MRO solutions for Japan Airlines' Boeing 787 fleet based on the past ten-years' accomplishments. We will work very closely together as partners to ensure the highest safety and reliability ongoingly. And I believe we will overcome and recover from the difficult times now we are facing and further deepen our collaborative relationship in future" said Thomas Boettger, Senior Vice President Corporate Sales Asia Pacific at Lufthansa Technik.



The MRO subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group has been providing TCS services for Japan Airlines' Boeing 787 fleet since 2011 and Airbus A350 fleet since 2018.

