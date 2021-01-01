Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Air France KLM Component Services Shanghai and AvtechTyee Sign an industrial cooperation Agreement

Air France KLM Component Services Shanghai and AvtechTyee Sign an industrial cooperation Agreement
Romain Guillot
6 HOURS AGO | 288 words
Air France KLM Component Services Shanghai and AvtechTyee Sign an industrial cooperation Agreement
© AFI KLM E&M
AFI KLM E&M announced that it has entered into an industrial cooperation agreement with AvtechTyee, allowing its subsidiary AFI KLM E&M Components China (AFKLCSS), based in Shanghai, to become an authorized repair shop in China for their products.

With this agreement, AFI KLM E&M Components China becomes a fully authorized provider for the Chinese Operators on the AvtechTyee products. This cooperation will also allow both parties to explore future market needs. Based in Everett, AvtechTyee produces electronic systems with a focus in five product groups: Communications, Power Lighting and Control, Electro-Mechanical, Switches and Connectors and Indicators. AvtechTyee' s products are flying onboard 42 aircraft types within the air transport, regional commuter, and business jet sectors.

"AvtechTyee is always looking for ways to offer fast and reliable MRO support to our airlines customers in China mainland, while maintaining our high OEM quality standards. We see AFI KLM E&M Components China as a mature and dedicated partner that can help us achieve that goal " said
Kevin Hanson, VP, Sales & Marketing of AvtechTyee.

"This agreement reflects our deep understanding of the market needs as a subsidiary of the airline MRO. It reflects the high service level provided by AFI KLM E&M Components China's experienced technicians" added Paul Sun, CEO of AFI KLM E&M Components China.

Launched in 2013 with avionics components repair as its initial activity, AFI KLM E&M Components China offers repair capabilities and logistics services for a wide range of components for the Airbus A320 and the A330, as well as for the Boeing 737. The wholly-owned subsidiary of AFI KLM E&M based in also has 777 and 787 repair capabilities under development.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
6 HOURS AGO
CFM International and Air China sign an LOI on LEAP engine MRO capacity CFM International and Air China sign an LOI on LEAP engine MRO capacity
Air China and CFM International have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to strengthen the LEAP engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capability of Sichuan ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
Boeing to add 767-300BCF conversion lines at GAMECO in 2022 Boeing to add 767-300BCF conversion lines at GAMECO in 2022
Boeing and Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO) announced plans to create additional capacity for the 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) to help meet ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
Air Travel and CFM International have signed a RPFH agreement for LEAP-1A engines Air Travel and CFM International have signed a RPFH agreement for LEAP-1A engines
Air Travel (Hunan Airlines) has entered into an agreement with CFM International covering the LEAP-1A maintenance of its entire Airbus A320neo fleet. The Rate per ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
CFM International and Air China sign an LOI on LEAP engine MRO capacity
6 HOURS AGO
Boeing to add 767-300BCF conversion lines at GAMECO in 2022
6 HOURS AGO
Air France KLM Component Services Shanghai and AvtechTyee Sign an industrial cooperation Agreement
6 HOURS AGO
Air Travel and CFM International have signed a RPFH agreement for LEAP-1A engines
6 HOURS AGO
A first GTF engine inducted for overhaul in China
Top stories
CFM International and Air China sign an LOI on LEAP engine MRO capacity
Boeing to add 767-300BCF conversion lines at GAMECO in 2022
Air France KLM Component Services Shanghai and AvtechTyee Sign an industrial cooperation Agreement
Air Travel and CFM International have signed a RPFH agreement for LEAP-1A engines
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved