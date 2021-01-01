Air France KLM Component Services Shanghai and AvtechTyee Sign an industrial cooperation Agreement

AFI KLM E&M announced that it has entered into an industrial cooperation agreement with AvtechTyee, allowing its subsidiary AFI KLM E&M Components China (AFKLCSS), based in Shanghai, to become an authorized repair shop in China for their products.



With this agreement, AFI KLM E&M Components China becomes a fully authorized provider for the Chinese Operators on the AvtechTyee products. This cooperation will also allow both parties to explore future market needs. Based in Everett, AvtechTyee produces electronic systems with a focus in five product groups: Communications, Power Lighting and Control, Electro-Mechanical, Switches and Connectors and Indicators. AvtechTyee' s products are flying onboard 42 aircraft types within the air transport, regional commuter, and business jet sectors.



"AvtechTyee is always looking for ways to offer fast and reliable MRO support to our airlines customers in China mainland, while maintaining our high OEM quality standards. We see AFI KLM E&M Components China as a mature and dedicated partner that can help us achieve that goal " said

Kevin Hanson, VP, Sales & Marketing of AvtechTyee.



"This agreement reflects our deep understanding of the market needs as a subsidiary of the airline MRO. It reflects the high service level provided by AFI KLM E&M Components China's experienced technicians" added Paul Sun, CEO of AFI KLM E&M Components China.



Launched in 2013 with avionics components repair as its initial activity, AFI KLM E&M Components China offers repair capabilities and logistics services for a wide range of components for the Airbus A320 and the A330, as well as for the Boeing 737. The wholly-owned subsidiary of AFI KLM E&M based in also has 777 and 787 repair capabilities under development.

