Air Travel and CFM International have signed a RPFH agreement for LEAP-1A engines

Romain Guillot
6 HOURS AGO | 264 words
© Air Travel/CFM International
Air Travel (Hunan Airlines) has entered into an agreement with CFM International covering the LEAP-1A maintenance of its entire Airbus A320neo fleet. The Rate per Flight Hour (RPFH) agreement is valid for twelve years. The contract also includes the purchase of LEAP-1A spare engines and is valued at $992 million U.S. at list price.

The Changsha-based airline has a fleet of sixteen A320 family aircraft, all powered with CFM International's engines, including seven A320neo aircraft.

Air Travel initially purchased LEAP-1A engines for 12 A320neo aircraft. After transforming into the first local airline in Hunan, Air Travel selected LEAP-1A engine again for additional A320neo aircraft.

RPFH agreements are part of CFM's portfolio of flexible aftermarket support offerings. Under the terms of the agreement, CFM Services guarantees maintenance costs for the airlines' LEAP-1A engines on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.

"Air Travel has established a solid partnership with CFM from the beginning. In 2018, Air Travel initially purchased LEAP-1A engines for its 12 newly purchased A320neo aircraft. After transforming into the first local airline in Hunan, Air Travel selected LEAP-1A engine again for additional A320neo aircraft. The RPFH agreement signed today further expands and deepens the cooperative partnership between our two sides, and jointly contributes to the long-term prosperity and development of China's civil aviation industry" said Weiming Xiang, president of CFM International Greater China.

This agreement was signed during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai.
