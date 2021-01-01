Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
A first GTF engine inducted for overhaul in China
Romain Guillot
6 HOURS AGO | 284 words
© Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney announced the induction of the first GTF engine for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) in China. The PW1100G-JM engine (Airbus A320neo aircraft family) has joined the MTU Maintenance Zhuhai facility, a joint venture between MTU Aero Engines and China Southern Airline Company Limited.

"This is a monumental achievement for the GTF MRO network. We formally welcomed MTU Maintenance Zhuhai to the network in December 2020, and now here we are in September sharing news about its first induction," said Joe Sylvestro, vice president, Aftermarket Global Operations at Pratt & Whitney.

"The GTF is a young fleet with a long runway of growth ahead of it. To have an active shop in China brings immediate benefit to our customers in region. We are eager for the induction pace to build and for our other GTF MRO network members in China to begin maintenance operations as well. All of this helps to enhance our customers' operations" he added.

MTU Maintenance Zhuhai has also started the construction of a second facility for engine disassembly, assembly and testing in Jinwan. The new facility will have an initial capacity of 260 shop visits, and will focus on Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM and V2500 engines. MTU Maintenance Zhuhai Co., Ltd. Jinwan Branch will enter operations in 2024. It will operate under MTU Maintenance Zhuhai and its licenses and approvals.

MTU Maintenance Zhuhai is one of several facilities in Asia supporting GTF MRO work, alongside Pratt & Whitney's Eagle Services Asia (ESA) in Singapore and IHI in Japan. China is home to one of the largest GTF fleets, where 11 airlines will be operating more than 200 A320neo family aircraft by the end of 2021.
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
