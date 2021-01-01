Collins Aerospace expands agreement with Ameco for Air China fleet support

Collins Aerospace has expanded a 10-year On-Site Support agreement with Ameco for Air China's fleet. The agreement will add support for Collins' Integrated Drive Generator (IDG) and other generators for multiple aircraft platforms, including the B787, A320neo, A350 and ARJ21.



With this expanded contract, Collins Aerospace will extend its onsite inventory management services to all of Ameco's IDG and generator capabilities. Collins' global aftermarket supply chain team will also provide onsite inventory management, offer predictive parts forecast, manage the availability and distribution of parts and provide 24/7 technical support.



"The sound cooperation with Collins Aerospace in the past has given us the confidence to bring our cooperation to a new level. This expanded agreement builds upon a more than 10-year relationship between the two companies. Working together with Collins Aerospace, we hope to provide our customers with MRO services with higher quality and a shorter repair cycle " said ZHU Xiao, Chief Marketing Officer at Ameco.



Last May, Collins Aerospace also expanded a 10-year support agreement for avionics with Ameco onboard all of Air China's Boeing and Airbus aircraft, and added support for sensors and fire protection equipment.



Headquartered in Beijing, Ameco (Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering Corporation) is a joint venture between Air China (75%) and Lufthansa (25%).

