CFM International and Air China sign an LOI on LEAP engine MRO capacity
Romain Guillot
6 HOURS AGO | 257 words
Air China and CFM International have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to strengthen the LEAP engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capability of Sichuan Services Aero-engine Maintenance Co., Ltd. (SSAMC). SSAMC is a joint venture between Air China and CFM, with 60% and 40% investment respectively.

"We are delighted to be able to further our long-term relationship with CFM. High reliability and utilization rate of engines is key to the recovery of airlines in the post-epidemic era, The LOI to build LEAP engine MRO capacity will enable SSAMC to provide better service for domestic and foreign customers and become a globally competitive aero-engine maintenance base " said Ni Jiliang, chief engineer of Air China.

SSAMC is the first Sino-foreign joint venture dedicated to the MRO of CFM56 and LEAP series engines in China. The engine shop has completed the overhaul of more than 1,000 engines and the on-wing support service of more than 1,500 engines for customers all over the world since its creation in 2010.

"China has important to the recovery of the global narrow-body market during the pandemic. Promoting SSAMC's LEAP engine MRO capacity is of great significance for ensuring the stable growing of LEAP engine fleet" added Weiming Xiang, president of CFM International Greater China.

The first LEAP-1A engines were delivered to Chinese customers in June 2018. At present, there are 20 airlines in Greater China operating A320neo aircraft powered by LEAP-1A engines and this fleet has surpassed two million engine flight hours to date.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
