Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News AAR extends a PBH component support contract with Volotea for its growing Airbus fleet

AAR extends a PBH component support contract with Volotea for its growing Airbus fleet
Emilie Drab
6 HOURS AGO | 190 words
AAR extends a PBH component support contract with Volotea for its growing Airbus fleet
© Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved
AAR has announced the signing of an agreement with spanish low-cost VOLOTEA, extending a previous power-by-the-hour (PBH) component support contract covering its entire Airbus A320 Family fleet. The partnership started in 2016 with four A319 aircraft and the fleet has grown now to nearly 40 aircraft today.

"Following a selection process that prioritized value and reliability, we are excited to confirm AAR as the provider for component services for our fleet of A320 family aircraft. We look forward to having AAR in support of the next phase of our growth " said Isidre Porqueras, Volotea COO.

"We are honored to extend this successful partnership with Volotea. Our proven ability to provide European component and logistic support across Volotea's rapidly evolving and growing network of 17 operating bases and operations to over 100 cities was key to this extension " added Nicholas Gross, AAR Vice President Integrated Solutions.

The new agreement includes the positioning of Main Base Kits at Volotea's operating bases throughout Europe, access to AAR's component pool inventory from logistic centers in Europe and the management of the component repair cycle.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
6 HOURS AGO
CFM International and Air China sign an LOI on LEAP engine MRO capacity CFM International and Air China sign an LOI on LEAP engine MRO capacity
Air China and CFM International have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to strengthen the LEAP engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capability of Sichuan ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
Boeing to add 767-300BCF conversion lines at GAMECO in 2022 Boeing to add 767-300BCF conversion lines at GAMECO in 2022
Boeing and Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO) announced plans to create additional capacity for the 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) to help meet ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
Air France KLM Component Services Shanghai and AvtechTyee Sign an industrial cooperation Agreement Air France KLM Component Services Shanghai and AvtechTyee Sign an industrial cooperation Agreement
AFI KLM E&M announced that it has entered into an industrial cooperation agreement with AvtechTyee, allowing its subsidiary AFI KLM E&M Components China (AFKLCSS), based ... Continue Reading
6 HOURS AGO
CFM International and Air China sign an LOI on LEAP engine MRO capacity
6 HOURS AGO
Boeing to add 767-300BCF conversion lines at GAMECO in 2022
6 HOURS AGO
Air France KLM Component Services Shanghai and AvtechTyee Sign an industrial cooperation Agreement
6 HOURS AGO
Air Travel and CFM International have signed a RPFH agreement for LEAP-1A engines
6 HOURS AGO
A first GTF engine inducted for overhaul in China
Top stories
CFM International and Air China sign an LOI on LEAP engine MRO capacity
Boeing to add 767-300BCF conversion lines at GAMECO in 2022
Air France KLM Component Services Shanghai and AvtechTyee Sign an industrial cooperation Agreement
Air Travel and CFM International have signed a RPFH agreement for LEAP-1A engines
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved