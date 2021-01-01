AAR extends a PBH component support contract with Volotea for its growing Airbus fleet

AAR has announced the signing of an agreement with spanish low-cost VOLOTEA, extending a previous power-by-the-hour (PBH) component support contract covering its entire Airbus A320 Family fleet. The partnership started in 2016 with four A319 aircraft and the fleet has grown now to nearly 40 aircraft today.



"Following a selection process that prioritized value and reliability, we are excited to confirm AAR as the provider for component services for our fleet of A320 family aircraft. We look forward to having AAR in support of the next phase of our growth " said Isidre Porqueras, Volotea COO.



"We are honored to extend this successful partnership with Volotea. Our proven ability to provide European component and logistic support across Volotea's rapidly evolving and growing network of 17 operating bases and operations to over 100 cities was key to this extension " added Nicholas Gross, AAR Vice President Integrated Solutions.



The new agreement includes the positioning of Main Base Kits at Volotea's operating bases throughout Europe, access to AAR's component pool inventory from logistic centers in Europe and the management of the component repair cycle.

