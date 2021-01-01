Mammoth Freighters selects Texas-based MRO GDC Technics for its B777 Cargo Conversion Program

Mammoth Freighters has entered into a long-term strategic agreement with MRO company GDC Technics to support its Boeing 777-200LR and 777-300ER passenger-to-freighter conversion programs.



Located at Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, GDC has a state-of-the-art facility with 840,000 sq feet and six widebody hangar bays for modification and maintenance work on 777 aircraft.



"By partnering with GDC, our Mammoth 777 -200LR and - 300ER freighter conversions and support initiative will be centrally located in the US in a facility designed specifically for 777-200/300 aircraft and with a skilled labor force in place " said Mammoth Co-CEO Bill Tarpley.



Mammoth Freighters announced it was officially launching its passenger to freighter (P2F) conversion programs for the Boeing 777-200LR and 777-300ER in the middle of September. The US based company has already built up a stock of aircraft to be converted, the 10 777-200LRs which were acquired from Delta Air Lines, but it also plans to offer modifications to aircraft supplied by its future customers.



Mammoth Freighters, which possesses a Boeing data license to execute 777 passenger-to-freighter conversions, has already made significant progress since it began operations in late 2020 and plans to achieve FAA approval for its Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) in the second half of 2023.

