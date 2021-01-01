|
|
Revima Asia-Pacific performed its first 737NG landing gear overhaul
|Romain Guillot
|
|
1 HOUR AGO | 145 words
|
|
© Revima
|
|
|
| Revima Asia-Pacific, the new landing gear maintenance facility of French group Revima, located in Chonburi (Thailand), has completed and delivered its first Boeing 737-800 landing gear in August. The identity of the customer has not been disclosed.
Revima Asia-Pacific added the Boeing 737NG family to its overhaul capabilities in April, in addition to the Airbus A320 family capability when the site entered service last year.
As a reminder, Revima's new maintenance center occupies an area of nearly 12,000 m2. Located in the south of Bangkok, near the main port of Thailand and near Bangkok and U-Tapao airports, it has been sized to be able to reach a maintenance capacity of 600 landing gear legs per year.
Revima Asia-Pacific achieved Part-145 certification from three civil aviation authorities late last year: CAAT (Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand), EASA and FAA.
|
|
|
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
|
|
|
