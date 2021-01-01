Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
AJW sign agreement for avionics equipment maintenance and support services with Thales
Romain Guillot
1 HOUR AGO
Thales and the AJW Group have signed an avionics equipment maintenance and support services agreement. The agreement covers the Airbus A320ceo, A320neo and A330 fleets of major European airlines. The OEM will also perform Repair By The Hour (RBTH) services.

"Thales has a strong, long-standing partnership with AJW, and together we have supported major airlines for more than two decades. This agreement demonstrates how integrated support services can simplify airline operations and increase overall aircraft dispatch. We look forward to continuing our relationship with AJW and appreciate their trust in our efficient and reliable premium services," said Bertrand Drugeon, Head of European Region, Thales Aviation Global Services.

"We are delighted to solidify our partnership with Thales for avionics maintenance support and services. This agreement complements our global lease, repair, and supply chain solutions and additionally provides support from Thales for AJW Technique, our state-of-the-art component MRO facility in Montreal, which closely supports all our services. This agreement allows us to strengthen the strategic partnerships that ensure flawless delivery and customer experience " added Barry Swift, Group Procurement Director for AJW Group.

Overhauls and repairs will mainly be carried out from the Thales AVS center in Châtellerault, France.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
