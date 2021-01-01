Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Play signs with OEMServices for the component support of its entire Airbus fleet
Romain Guillot
1 HOUR AGO | 258 words
© OEMServices
Play has entrusted the component support of its entire Airbus fleet to OEMServices. The new Icelandic airline will thus benefit from the OEMServices Original Integrated Services offer, provided with the support of the major OEMs, for its growing A321neo fleet.

The agreement covers 24/7 inventory availability, component repair support by flight hour, the engineering services and the associated logistics.

"It is not every day that a new airline is born, driven by the energy and professionalism of a passionate team. We are humbly proud to have been chosen in such important circumstances. OEMServices' team is very motivated to ensure the complete satisfaction of our services and bring Play all the added value of our original approach" declared Didier Granger, President of OEMServices.

Play is now operating with three A321neos and plans to add three more A320neo / A321neo in the second quarter of 2022 to begin serving the United States. Its expansion plan calls for a fleet of 15 aircraft by 2025.

As a reminder, OEMServices is present in Paris (its base), Atlanta, Dubai and Singapore and works with more than a hundred repair stations around the world. The company is owned by Liebherr Aerospace, Thales, Diehl Aerospace and Safran Aerosystems.

Birgir Jónsson, Play's CEO, added : "We are of course deeply honoured and excited for our upcoming collaboration with OEMServices. Being leading industry experts the company will without a doubt be a key element in our operations and provide the best quality and technical standards."
