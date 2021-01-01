Satair becomes exclusive distributor of a selection of AES aircraft cabin products

Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Romain Guillot
3 HOURS AGO | 202 words
© Satair
Satair, the Airbus subsidiary specializing in aircraft parts management, parts services and parts support, has just signed a multi-year distribution agreement with German supplier Aircraft Elektro / Elektronik System GmbH (AES) for aircraft cabin products.

As part of this agreement, Satair becomes the exclusive worldwide distributor for 23 part numbers related to direct light supply in the galleys and lavatories, mood lighting in bar units, and the Switch Mode Power Supplies used in various areas of the aircraft cabin to power applications.

"At AES we are dedicated to continual improvement of our products to ensure we meet, and exceed, tough requirements. We look forward to working with Satair to bring this dedication through our products to airlines worldwide" said Vahit Ezer-Hagemann, CEO of AES. "We are excited to expand our relationship with AES and we look forward to continuing bringing benefits to our customers through our portfolio of cabin offerings" added Morten Olsen, Vice President Product Management at Satair,

As the exclusive distributor, Satair will be the single point of contact for spare parts covered by this agreement and will provide enhanced support services to its airline customers through its global network.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
