Airbus signs two new FHS contracts for Cathay Pacific group's A320 Family fleets

Hong Kong airlines Cathay Pacific and HK Express (Swire group) have decided to use the services of Airbus to support the operations of their A320 Family fleets.



The two airlines will be able to benefit from the advantages of FHS (Flight Hour Services) contracts for the support of their component, such as the establishment of an on-site stock at Chek Lap Kok airport, access to a pool or repair services. In addition to the maintenance-by-the-hour contracts, both companies will also benefit from Airbus's engineering expertise and FHS local representatives in Hong Kong.



Cathay Pacific was already an Airbus FHS customer with a contract covering its A350 fleet since 2016. Today, it has 41 aircraft of the latest generation of Airbus wide-bodies (27 A350-900s and 14 A350-1000s). Cathay Pacific has also merged with its regional subsidiary Cathay Dragon (ex-Dragonnair) following the announcement of last October, integrating part of its A320/A321 fleet, but above all its order for A321neo aircraft (4 delivered on 16).



As for the low-cost carrier HK Express, formerly Hong Kong Express bought by Cathay Pacific from the HNA group just one year before the outbreak of the pandemic, it operates with nearly twenty Airbus single-aisle aircraft including 10 A320neos (plus 16 A321neos ordered). HK Express thus becomes a new customer for Airbus FHS program.



" We believe this agreement with Airbus to provide component management services on our A320 fleet will help ensure we achieve our operational and reliability targets, allowing us to provide a best-in-class service to our customers" announced Mandy Ng , CEO of HK Express.



Airbus finally recalls that it has finalized 11 FHS contracts over the past six months. The latest was with US airline JetBlue for its 70 Airbus A220s. More recently, Sichuan Airlines extended its FHS contract with Airbus to cover 10 additional Airbus A350 aircraft.

