Lufthansa Technik and Joramco sign a partnership MoU
Romain Guillot
3 HOURS AGO | 183 words
© LHT/Joramco
Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME) and Joramco, the Amman based MRO and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), have signed an MoU to provide technical expertise and several MRO solutions to Joramco.

"This agreement marks a significant step forward- and the start of what is sure to be a highly productive and beneficial partnership for both companies. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with Lufthansa Technik, and look forward to a future of industrious collaboration, cooperation and progress" said Jeff Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer at Joramco.

According to the agreement, Joramco will enhance their in-house capabilities with the help of LTME, and allow LTME to relocate a number of its spares to the Joramco facility for consignemt stock and repair capability. This allows LTME to enhance their MRO business as they are Joramco's prefered MRO service provider for nacelles.

Joramco has recently signed a framework agreement on MRO Cooperation with VD Gulf, the independent MRO based at Sharjah International Airport (UAE), to expand their existing capabilities, capacity and optimize their synergies.
