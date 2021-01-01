Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News CSAT expands its base maintenance offering

CSAT expands its base maintenance offering
Romain Guillot
3 HOURS AGO | 202 words
CSAT expands its base maintenance offering
© CSAT
After extending its base maintenance offering to the 737 MAX family in April, Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) started offering the same type of MRO services for the Airbus A320neo family.

"This year, we have managed to expand the portfolio of base maintenance services with the two models of the latest generation narrow-body aircraft manufactured by both Boeing and Airbus. We have gained another competitive advantage on the market thanks to the fact that we can now service these modern aircraft in our hangar at Prague Airport. In a relation to the required operating limitations within which aircraft must undergo regular overhauls, the certification process was conveniently timed. All the operators of these aircraft can now use our complex services. In addition, we can also combine this type of regular checks with the aircraft storage in Prague, which is still of greater interest," said Pavel Hales, Chairman of the Czech Airlines Technics Board of Directors.

Two overhauls were successfully completed in recent weeks for Swedish airline Novair at CSAT's MRO facilities at Václav Havel Airport in Prague. The two A321neos, registered SE-RKA and SE-RKB, were returned to service and now fly under the Apollo brand.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
2 HOURS AGO
GE joins Airbus and Delta TechOps in the aviation Digital Alliance GE joins Airbus and Delta TechOps in the aviation Digital Alliance
The aviation Digital Alliance created by Airbus and Delta TechOps in 2019 is expanding. The two companies welcomed GE Digital to their partnership on June ... Continue Reading
3 HOURS AGO
Satair becomes exclusive distributor of a selection of AES aircraft cabin products Satair becomes exclusive distributor of a selection of AES aircraft cabin products
Satair, the Airbus subsidiary specializing in aircraft parts management, parts services and parts support, has just signed a multi-year distribution agreement with German supplier ... Continue Reading
3 HOURS AGO
Airbus signs two new FHS contracts for Cathay Pacific group's A320 Family fleets Airbus signs two new FHS contracts for Cathay Pacific group's A320 Family fleets
Hong Kong airlines Cathay Pacific and HK Express (Swire group) have decided to use the services of Airbus to support the operations of their A320 ... Continue Reading
2 HOURS AGO
GE joins Airbus and Delta TechOps in the aviation Digital Alliance
3 HOURS AGO
Satair becomes exclusive distributor of a selection of AES aircraft cabin products
3 HOURS AGO
Airbus signs two new FHS contracts for Cathay Pacific group's A320 Family fleets
3 HOURS AGO
China Airlines and AFI KLM E&M sign major GE90 engine support contract
3 HOURS AGO
Safran Aircraft Engine Services to expands its MRO activities at Brussels airport for the LEAP engines
Top stories
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved