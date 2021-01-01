CSAT expands its base maintenance offering

After extending its base maintenance offering to the 737 MAX family in April, Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) started offering the same type of MRO services for the Airbus A320neo family.



"This year, we have managed to expand the portfolio of base maintenance services with the two models of the latest generation narrow-body aircraft manufactured by both Boeing and Airbus. We have gained another competitive advantage on the market thanks to the fact that we can now service these modern aircraft in our hangar at Prague Airport. In a relation to the required operating limitations within which aircraft must undergo regular overhauls, the certification process was conveniently timed. All the operators of these aircraft can now use our complex services. In addition, we can also combine this type of regular checks with the aircraft storage in Prague, which is still of greater interest," said Pavel Hales, Chairman of the Czech Airlines Technics Board of Directors.



Two overhauls were successfully completed in recent weeks for Swedish airline Novair at CSAT's MRO facilities at Václav Havel Airport in Prague. The two A321neos, registered SE-RKA and SE-RKB, were returned to service and now fly under the Apollo brand.

