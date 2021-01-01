Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Aviation News Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise

Romain Guillot
9 HOURS AGO | 226 words
© Airbus
Sichuan Airlines has extended its FHS (Flight Hour Service) maintenance contract with Airbus to cover 10 additional Airbus A350s. The four A350s already delivered, as well as its entire A330 fleet, were already covered by an FHS contract with the aircraft manufacturer.

Sichuan Airlines took delivery of its first A350-900 in August 2018, an aircraft leased from AerCap.

According to Airbus, the FHS contract provides a solid foundation for future collaboration and is in line with Sichuan Airlines' strategic ambitions to increase their international routes as Airbus material and maintenance services are now available for approx. 300 parts.

At the same time, the Chengdu-based carrier has joined Skywise to enhance all aspects of its maintenance and engineering operations on its Airbus fleet. Sichuan Airlines thus becomes the fifth Chinese operator to connect to Airbus' open-data platform and will be able to visualize all the operational parameters of its fleet, which can be compared with those of similar fleets of other operators.

As a reminder, Sichuan Airlines had also signed up for Lufthansa Technik's Aviatar solution at the start of the year, in particular to optimize the operations of its all-Airbus fleet (A350, A330 and A320).

Airbus specifies that more than 140 airlines around the world are now connected to its Skywise platform.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
