Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News AerFin signs Component Support Contract with Alitalia fort its E-Jets fleet

AerFin signs Component Support Contract with Alitalia fort its E-Jets fleet
Romain Guillot
9 HOURS AGO | 163 words
AerFin signs Component Support Contract with Alitalia fort its E-Jets fleet
© Alitalia
AerFin has signed a component support contract with Alitalia to serve the component requirements of their fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft. Alitalia CityLiner currently operates with 15 E-Jets.

« We are delighted to announce this component support contract with Alitalia which provides them with a flexible level of support as the airline navigates through this period of transition. Our in-house technical experience on the E-jet platform along with our cost-effective and flexible commercial approach makes us the ideal partner to for Alitalia and we look forward to supporting them in tailoring this agreement to accommodate their future requirements in an exciting new chapter for airline" said Chris Hooley, Director Airframe Services at AerFin.

The 'BeyondPool' contract will cover the supply, repair and overhaul of rotable components as well as a dedicated on-site inventory holding at the airline's main base in Rome (FCO), to meet the immediate operational needs of their E-Jet aircraft.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
8 HOURS AGO
The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ? The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ?
AKKA Technologies has just developed a turnkey conversion solution to be able to add a new auxiliary capability to the Airbus A400M, the C295 and ... Continue Reading
9 HOURS AGO
Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise
Sichuan Airlines has extended its FHS (Flight Hour Service) maintenance contract with Airbus to cover 10 additional Airbus A350s. The four A350s already delivered, as ... Continue Reading
9 HOURS AGO
Boeing and Turkish Technic have renewed a tailored parts package agreement Boeing and Turkish Technic have renewed a tailored parts package agreement
Boeing and Turkish Technic announced today a renewed tailored parts package agreement, extending the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider's current contract by three years. ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ?
9 HOURS AGO
Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise
9 HOURS AGO
AerFin signs Component Support Contract with Alitalia fort its E-Jets fleet
9 HOURS AGO
Boeing and Turkish Technic have renewed a tailored parts package agreement
9 HOURS AGO
A new logistics hub in the UK to support Leonardo Helicopters' global fleet
Top stories
The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ?
Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved