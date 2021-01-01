AerFin signs Component Support Contract with Alitalia fort its E-Jets fleet

AerFin has signed a component support contract with Alitalia to serve the component requirements of their fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft. Alitalia CityLiner currently operates with 15 E-Jets.



« We are delighted to announce this component support contract with Alitalia which provides them with a flexible level of support as the airline navigates through this period of transition. Our in-house technical experience on the E-jet platform along with our cost-effective and flexible commercial approach makes us the ideal partner to for Alitalia and we look forward to supporting them in tailoring this agreement to accommodate their future requirements in an exciting new chapter for airline" said Chris Hooley, Director Airframe Services at AerFin.



The 'BeyondPool' contract will cover the supply, repair and overhaul of rotable components as well as a dedicated on-site inventory holding at the airline's main base in Rome (FCO), to meet the immediate operational needs of their E-Jet aircraft.

